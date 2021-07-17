Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 25,608 Shares of The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,608 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.97% of The L.S. Starrett worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The L.S. Starrett by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 225,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The L.S. Starrett alerts:

Shares of The L.S. Starrett stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.23. The L.S. Starrett Company has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $9.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.95.

The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The L.S. Starrett had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $54.94 million for the quarter.

The L.S. Starrett Profile

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX).

Receive News & Ratings for The L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.