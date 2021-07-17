Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 26,100 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.31% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 36,369 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMAT shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $55.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

