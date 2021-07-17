Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 30,500 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of Coherus BioSciences worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $152,000.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $985.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.08. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

