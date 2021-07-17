Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 377,292 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 377,292 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Photronics worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 34,171.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAB stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $788.99 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $14.56.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.27 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $51,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,824.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $723,639 over the last three months. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

