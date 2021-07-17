Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 56,700 Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 966,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.54% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 94,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 372.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 977,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $201.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 56.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

