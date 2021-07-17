Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $3.32 Million Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 294,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of New Residential Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $765,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 216.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 489,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 334,363 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 748,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,505,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,939,000 after acquiring an additional 233,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

NRZ stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

NRZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

