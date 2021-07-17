Render Token (RNDR) Price Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $109.62 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00002214 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00048662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.92 or 0.00793374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,563,484 coins and its circulating supply is 156,562,519 coins. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

