Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNWF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the June 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,445,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Renewal Fuels stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,449,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,556,476. Renewal Fuels has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
About Renewal Fuels
Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Renewal Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewal Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.