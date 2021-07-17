REPO (REPO) Price Hits $0.0584

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. REPO has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $16,700.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One REPO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00039321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00106366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00145852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,085.08 or 1.00013767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

