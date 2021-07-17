Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,624 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.16% of Republic Services worth $52,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 290,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,976,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Republic Services by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after buying an additional 118,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Republic Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock opened at $115.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

