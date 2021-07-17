Request (REQ) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.12 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. Request has a market capitalization of $48.39 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Request

Request is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

