Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the June 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Research Frontiers stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. 76,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,995. Research Frontiers has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.33.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 270.69%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Research Frontiers by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Research Frontiers by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Research Frontiers by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

