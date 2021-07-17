Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.15. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 76,384 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $65.20 million, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 270.69%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Research Frontiers by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 170,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 33.3% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Research Frontiers by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Research Frontiers by 38.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Research Frontiers by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares during the period. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

