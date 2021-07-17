Reserve Rights Price Tops $0.0203 on Exchanges (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Reserve Rights coin can now be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $266.71 million and $20.23 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Reserve Rights alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00049577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.53 or 0.00826710 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

RSR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reserve Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reserve Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.