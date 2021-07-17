Resource Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Resource Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.5% of Resource Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $2,050,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,820,035 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,443,817,000 after buying an additional 872,053 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,599 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,497,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 188,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,061,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

