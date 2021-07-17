Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Short Interest Update

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,100 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the June 15th total of 152,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Retail Value stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 175,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $512.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.86. Retail Value has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 48.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Retail Value will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Retail Value by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Retail Value during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Retail Value by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Retail Value during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 64.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Retail Value from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

