Reviewing Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) and Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) and Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teladoc Health and Skylight Health Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teladoc Health $1.09 billion 20.73 -$485.14 million ($1.13) -129.89 Skylight Health Group $9.81 million 14.78 -$7.08 million N/A N/A

Skylight Health Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teladoc Health.

Profitability

This table compares Teladoc Health and Skylight Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teladoc Health -47.93% -0.60% -0.51% Skylight Health Group -70.89% -69.02% -44.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Teladoc Health and Skylight Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teladoc Health 0 11 15 0 2.58 Skylight Health Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teladoc Health currently has a consensus price target of $240.38, suggesting a potential upside of 63.77%. Given Teladoc Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Teladoc Health is more favorable than Skylight Health Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Teladoc Health shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Teladoc Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Teladoc Health beats Skylight Health Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services. It serves health employers, health plans, hospitals, health systems, and insurance and financial services companies. The company offers its products and services under the Teladoc, Livongo, Advance Medical, Best Doctors, BetterHelp, and HealthiestYou brands. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. Teladoc Health, Inc. was Incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group Inc. operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network that comprises of physical practices, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The company also owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients through telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations. In addition, it offers a disruptive subscription-based telemedicine service for the un/under-insured population. The company was formerly known as CB2 Insights Inc. and changed its name to Skylight Health Group Inc. in November 2020. Skylight Health Group Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

