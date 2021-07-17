Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $29.81 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.05.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RVMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Sunday, June 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 35,617 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 318.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 29,698 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

