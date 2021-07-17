Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) & ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) Head to Head Comparison

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) and ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.9% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.5% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and ZaZa Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian N/A -178.93% -91.74% ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Riley Exploration Permian and ZaZa Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 3 0 3.00 ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riley Exploration Permian currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.45%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than ZaZa Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZaZa Energy has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and ZaZa Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $760,000.00 489.68 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZaZa Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Riley Exploration Permian.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats ZaZa Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf. Its acreage is primarily located on contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas; and Lea, Roosevelt, and Chaves Counties, New Mexico. The company is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About ZaZa Energy

ZaZa Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets in the United States. The company's properties include the Eagle Ford East Trend comprising approximately 41,000 net acres in Houston, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, and Montgomery counties in East Texas; and Eagle Ford Trend covering approximately 3,700 net acres located in DeWitt and Lavaca counties in South Texas. As of December 31, 2014, it owned 45,000 net acres with proved reserves of approximately 1,011 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. ZaZa Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

