RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.00.

Several research firms have commented on REI.UN. CIBC increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

TSE:REI.UN opened at C$22.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$13.64 and a twelve month high of C$23.13.

In related news, Director Jonathan Gitlin acquired 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$682,929.60.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

