RioDeFi Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.56 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. RioDeFi has a market cap of $10.35 million and $1.56 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RioDeFi has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 281,383,449 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

