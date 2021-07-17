Rise Hits 24 Hour Volume of $343.00 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, Rise has traded down 63.4% against the dollar. Rise has a market cap of $582,882.45 and approximately $343.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

Muse (MUSE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00080781 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 181,510,503 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The official website for Rise is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.