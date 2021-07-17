RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Insider Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 3,100 Shares

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,100 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $70,680.00.
Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 23rd, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,600 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $82,080.00.
- On Thursday, July 15th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $107,580.00.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,476 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $34,774.56.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $106,788.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,000 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.
- On Thursday, June 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 2,200 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $53,218.00.
- On Thursday, June 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,201 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $28,499.73.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $105,688.00.
- On Friday, July 9th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $106,524.00.
- On Monday, May 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $103,752.00.
Shares of NYSEARCA RFM opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.93. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 150.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 238.8% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,108 shares during the last quarter.
