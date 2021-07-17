RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Insider Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 3,100 Shares

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,100 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $70,680.00.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,600 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $82,080.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $107,580.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,476 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $34,774.56.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $106,788.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,000 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 2,200 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $53,218.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,201 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $28,499.73.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $105,688.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $106,524.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $103,752.00.

Shares of NYSEARCA RFM opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.93. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.1042 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 150.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 238.8% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,108 shares during the last quarter.

