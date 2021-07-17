Robert D. Ciappenelli Sells 30,000 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00.

Shares of ZI remained flat at $$49.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 822,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,005. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.50. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

