Robert Half International (RHI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Robert Half International to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Robert Half International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.98. 436,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,440. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.79. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $92.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. Barclays lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

