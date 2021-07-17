Robert L. Borden Sells 2,000 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $125,760.00.

MIME stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.12. 530,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,080. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in Mimecast by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 660,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 528,260 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 71.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 84,148 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 158.1% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.73.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

