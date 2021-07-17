Robert S. Strong Buys 1,500 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Director Robert S. Strong bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00.

SLM stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.42. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. The company had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SLM by 49.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SLM by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 30,153 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of SLM by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SLM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

