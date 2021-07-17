Robonomics.network (XRT) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.38 Million

Robonomics.network (CURRENCY:XRT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, Robonomics.network has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Robonomics.network has a total market capitalization of $13.38 million and approximately $663,258.00 worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robonomics.network coin can now be bought for about $12.99 or 0.00040197 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00049492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $264.10 or 0.00817500 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Robonomics.network Profile

Robonomics.network is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,272,052 coins and its circulating supply is 1,030,539 coins. The official message board for Robonomics.network is blog.aira.life . Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics . Robonomics.network’s official website is robonomics.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

