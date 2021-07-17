Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2021

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

RHHVF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $388.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.52. Roche has a 12-month low of $308.57 and a 12-month high of $390.01.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Analyst Recommendations for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.