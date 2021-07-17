Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Short Interest Down 79.6% in June

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the June 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RCPIQ remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 541,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,354. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
About Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals
Read More: Operating Income
Receive News & Ratings for Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.