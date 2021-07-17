Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Short Interest Down 79.6% in June

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the June 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RCPIQ remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 541,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,354. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

About Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc is an early stage life science company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new drugs, formulations, and compounds that provide therapies for chronic and acute inflammatory diseases. It focuses on small molecule therapeutics that exhibit anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics.

