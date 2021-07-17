Rocket Vault (RVF) Price Reaches $0.0221 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded 46.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $363,243.41 and approximately $346,794.00 worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00039135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00102967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00144256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,745.48 or 1.00308736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

