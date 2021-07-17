Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 9.30 ($0.12). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 9.12 ($0.12), with a volume of 912,598 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £41.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.55.

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

