Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the June 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 309,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of RCI stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.33. 209,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,708. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $37.84 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 30.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCI shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

