Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the June 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 309,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Shares of RCI stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.33. 209,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,708. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $37.84 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCI shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.
