Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $617.20 Million

Brokerages expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to post sales of $617.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $626.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $609.75 million. Roku reported sales of $356.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Roku.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. decreased their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.58.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total transaction of $7,475,525.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,691,000.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,928 shares of company stock valued at $114,364,850 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU stock opened at $399.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.47 and a beta of 1.80. Roku has a twelve month low of $143.21 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $371.20.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.