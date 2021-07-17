Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $617.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to announce $617.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $609.75 million to $626.00 million. Roku posted sales of $356.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.58.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $143,098.81. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,928 shares of company stock valued at $114,364,850. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 42.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 28.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Roku by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $6,875,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU stock opened at $399.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 519.47 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $371.20. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $143.21 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

