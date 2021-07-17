Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254,230 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.34% of Rollins worth $57,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 32.3% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 39,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,319 shares during the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 50.7% during the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 70,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at $1,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROL opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

