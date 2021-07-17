Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 266,987 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,987 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.48% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $58,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

RDVY opened at $47.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $49.73.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.