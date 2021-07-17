Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 782,792 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,503,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 782,792 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.38% of The AES worth $67,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,731,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,437,000 after acquiring an additional 680,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,737,000 after acquiring an additional 373,435 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,674,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,852,000 after acquiring an additional 35,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE AES opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52. The AES Co. has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

