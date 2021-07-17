Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,383,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $64,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

EZU stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.02. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.