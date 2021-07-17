Royal Bank of Canada Buys 109,042 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 109,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.80% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $53,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 200.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,808.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 401.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 330,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,646,000 after purchasing an additional 264,650 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth $3,778,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 156.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,731,000 after purchasing an additional 141,096 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $90.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.76. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

