Royal Bank of Canada Buys 20,588 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,588 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.42% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $62,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

VBK stock opened at $275.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.32 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

