Royal Bank of Canada Buys 874,479 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,538,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 874,479 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.38% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $60,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $332,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 726,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 269,675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 233,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 99,994 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,320,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

