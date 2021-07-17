Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,952 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.58% of Portland General Electric worth $67,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,490,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 37.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after buying an additional 534,259 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 809,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,632,000 after buying an additional 421,621 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 50,681.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 355,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after buying an additional 354,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 1,589.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after buying an additional 341,048 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,236.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on POR shares. Barclays lowered shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.13. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.