Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 653,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,944 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.20% of Clean Harbors worth $54,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

CLH opened at $91.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.34. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.74. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

