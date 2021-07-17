Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 213.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723,390 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.42% of Alliant Energy worth $57,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,651,000 after buying an additional 2,581,492 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 45.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 117.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after buying an additional 487,216 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.11.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $58.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

