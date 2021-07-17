Royal Bank of Canada Has $54.85 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,916 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.28% of M&T Bank worth $54,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.90.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $136.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.19.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

