Royal Bank of Canada Has $55.27 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,426,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,371 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of British American Tobacco worth $55,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 325.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NYSE BTI opened at $39.06 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.