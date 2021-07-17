Royal Bank of Canada Has $56.23 Million Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,523 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.22% of Seagen worth $56,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,257,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 67.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,542,000 after buying an additional 25,653 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 171.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN opened at $146.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.85. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $1,550,102.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,563,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $3,822,091.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,847 shares of company stock worth $18,052,375 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.92.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

