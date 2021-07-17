Royal Bank of Canada Has $60.41 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 121,754 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.19% of Motorola Solutions worth $60,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,511,000 after acquiring an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $538,152.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,332,207. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.29.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $219.99 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.72 and a 12-month high of $225.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.