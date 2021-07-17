Royal Bank of Canada Has $61.86 Million Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,850 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.95% of FirstService worth $61,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth about $59,230,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FirstService by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,567,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,474,000 after purchasing an additional 297,715 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in FirstService by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,738,000 after purchasing an additional 251,525 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,071,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 87,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSV opened at $180.53 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $101.78 and a 1 year high of $181.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 0.93.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.17.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

